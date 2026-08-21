(Bloomberg) -- Lea en español

Peru was shaken Thursday by a strong earthquake that affected a few dozen homes, schools and health centers, just 10 days after the massive temblor that struck neighboring Colombia and killed more than 300 people.

Advertisement

The earthquake in Peru hit just after 1 p.m. local time and had a magnitude of 6.7, according to the US Geological Survey. Peru’s state-run Geophysical Institute put the magnitude at 7.2, with a depth of over 108 kilometers (67 miles) and the epicenter in Parinacochas province, in the southern Andean region of Ayacucho.

The quake was felt in several parts of the country, including the capital Lima, where the shaking was relatively mild. About 3 1/2 hours later, another tremor struck the same region of Ayacucho, with a lower magnitude of 4.2.

In the areas surrounding the quake’s epicenter, authorities initially reported that at least 22 homes were affected and two people were injured in falls while evacuating, Luis Enrique Vásquez Guerrero, head of Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defense, told local media outlet Canal N.

Advertisement

Around six schools and six health facilities were also affected, including the Cusco Regional Hospital. Damage was also reported at the Judicial Palace in Cusco, Vásquez Guerrero said, adding that the quake’s depth helped limit the impact.

No incidents have been reported at any mines so far, Peru’s main mining group, SNMPE, said in a statement.

Following the temblor, the Peruvian government announced that Housing Minister Mauricio Arnillas González would travel to the affected area.

--With assistance from James Attwood.

(Updates with initial damage reports in fourth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More News Home Peru Rattled by 6.7-Magnitude Quake, With Limited Damage