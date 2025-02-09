‘Perverted creator’: Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘watch your parents have s**’ remark sparks outrage – What is the controversy

Popular Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, faced intense trolling from netizens after a video went viral from his parody show India's Got Latent. In the viral video BeerBiceps is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

The question faced a lot of backlash from netizens, who labelled the YouTuber as “pervert” and “vulgar”.

The clip is from the podcast India's Got Latent, a parody of India's Got Talent. The podcast features guest judges like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), who humorously critique participants. The show is hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Netizens Troll BeerBiceps One netizen commented, “On his podcast he gives space to a lot of sanatanis, not because he is spiritual but that brings money as sanatan is trending topic. His actual values and principles doesn’t reflect the drama he does on his podcasts with sanatanis. Forget about spirituality his views are far away from being civic at least. He is a filthy creature who doesn’t even know to joke on whom and what issues.”

“If vulgarity & obscenity had any limit, such men annihilated it”, wrote a netizen.

Several others pointed at the fact that Ranveer Allahabadia had won a national award from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“This is the same guy who won an award from the Government of India and was officially felicitated by the Prime Minister. 🤢🤢”, wrote a netizen.

“Ashwini Vaishnaw you gave an award to this filthy creature and I hope you can take back it as well. As long as you don’t control the content being shown to Indians #India will not become a vishwaguru.”, wrote another