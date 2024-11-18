Peter England presents an exclusive campaign - 'The Bollywood Wedding' with iconic filmmaker Karan Johar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Ahead of the wedding season, Peter England, a leading name in Indian menswear from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has partnered with iconic filmmaker Karan Johar to launch a first-of-its-kind campaign 'The Bollywood Wedding'. Bringing the glamour and vibrancy of Bollywood weddings to life, this campaign celebrates the fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style, inviting grooms and guests to step into the spotlight with confidence and flair.

PRNewswire {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Ahead of the wedding season, Peter England, a leading name in Indian menswear from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has partnered with iconic filmmaker Karan Johar to launch a first-of-its-kind campaign 'The Bollywood Wedding'. Bringing the glamour and vibrancy of Bollywood weddings to life, this campaign celebrates the fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style, inviting grooms and guests to step into the spotlight with confidence and flair.

* Going Big Across India: The campaign goes live in over 150 Stores, through traditional media, on ground activations and Digital Collaborations for a Truly Iconic Experience {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film features Karan Johar on a playful quest to choose the perfect name for the collection, suggesting titles like 'Dulha Sajake Rakhna' and 'Baarat Ho Toh Aisi' etc. Through these names, he taps into the quintessential Bollywood wedding tropes, celebrating the glamour, grandeur, and drama that are hallmarks of Indian cinema weddings. Delighted by the collection being named 'The Bollywood Wedding' Karan confidently exclaims that this ought to be the next blockbuster, showcasing his unwavering belief in its appeal and its potential to captivate audiences.

The campaign highlights Peter England's commitment to elevating its presence in occasion wear, positioning the brand as a premier lifestyle choice for the modern man. With a refined focus on wedding and festive attire, Peter England aims to establish itself as the go-to destination for sophisticated and stylish celebration wear. The brand's wedding collection features a broad selection of classic two and three piece suits along with sophisticated velvet bomber jackets, tailored shirts providing a perfect destination for the groom and his entourage for the special day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anil S Kumar, COO of Peter England, shared the vision behind this fabulous collection: "'The Bollywood Wedding' campaign, in collaboration with Karan Johar--a true icon in both film and fashion--embodies our commitment to empowering grooms and groomsmen to shine with confidence on their big day. We have crafted a collection that captures international style, luxurious fabrics, and the magnetic allure of Bollywood, making Peter England the ultimate destination for unforgettable wedding attire."

Bollywood director and actor, Karan Johar, announced the launch, exclaiming, "When I heard Peter England was doing a Bollywood-inspired collection, I was immediately curious. But when I saw what they had created, I was ecstatic. I love how the brand has captured the essence of Bollywood glamour in every detail--whether it's a shirt or a suit--and I'm thrilled to be part of this launch."

This campaign is now live across India, spanning over 150 stores and reaching audiences through both traditional and digital media. The campaign will be further amplified through on-ground activations and exciting content collaborations, making it a larger-than-life experience for the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This campaign reflects Karan Johar's signature style--bold, glamorous, and effortlessly chic--while bringing to life the extravagant celebrations that define Indian cinema weddings. As he confidently states, this collection is his next blockbuster, promising to captivate the hearts of grooms and wedding guests alike and offering every man the chance to shine like a true Bollywood hero.

About Peter England:

Peter England is one of the most loved and largest menswear brands in India. It sells more than 14 million garments every year across 1100 exclusive stores, 3500 multi-brand outlets and 800 towns. The brand also holds a strong e-commerce presence. Peter England has been voted as India's Most Trusted Apparel Brand for 7 consecutive years by the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey. The brand is committed to offering varied styles across categories at affordable prices. Peter England was first launched in India by Madura Fashion and Lifestyle (previously known as Madura Garments) in the mid-price segment in 1997; the company acquired the world rights for the brand in 2000. What began as a brand of honest shirts in 1997, in India, is today a complete lifestyle brand with merchandise available every day and for all special occasions. The brand's formal wear range of crisp formal shirts, well-tailored suits, jackets & trousers combines high fashion and impeccable fits along with a wide selection of highly curated looks for modern professionals. The casual wear range is a highly eclectic line of washed cotton shirts, denim, cargo bottoms, graphic tees, Polos, and winter wear. The 'Select' line brings together premium formal wear with an emphasis on fine detailing with a hint of colour, comfort, and panache. While the assorted collection of ties, pocket squares and belts assert a distinctive style statement from the newly launched innerwear line ensure the highest comfort and great fit. While the brand continues to expand across India, it introduced a brand-new retail identity called the Peter England Men's Obsession, which is large format store housing over 2000 unique designs at an unmatched value, all the while delivering a young, vibrant shopping experience for all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited:

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as of March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 points of sales in department stores across India (as of 31st March 2024). It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers. The Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands, and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter, and Galeries Lafayette. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Company's foray into the branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'. In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology-led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India's leading women's branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and, retails a portfolio of women's branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.

Media Contact: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aanchel Batheja 91 9986698119aanchel.batheja@prpundithavasred.com