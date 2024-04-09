Peter Higgs, physicist who shed light on dark matter, dies at 94
Nobel laureate, Peter Higgs, who discovered a theoretical mechanism to explain the origin of mass in the universe with the so-called Higgs boson particle, also known as ‘God particle’ died at the age of 94
Peter Higgs, the British physicist who won a Nobel Prize in 2013 for his discovery decades earlier of a theoretical mechanism to explain the origin of mass in the universe, has died. He was 94.
