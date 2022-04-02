This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel price today: The price of petrol in Mumbai has been increased by 85 paise taking the petrol and diesel prices per litre to ₹117.57 and ₹101.79, respectively.
The oil marketing companies(OMCs) on Saturday hiked the fuel prices after keeping it unchanged on Friday. The OMCs increased the price of petrol by 80 paise in Delhi while diesel prices were increased by 80 paise.In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost now ₹102.61 and a litre of diesel will be sold at ₹93.87.
The price of petrol in Mumbai has been increased by 85 paise taking the petrol and diesel prices per litre to ₹117.57 and ₹101.79, respectively. While in Chennai, the price of petrol has been increased by 76 paise and it is now sold at ₹108.21 and diesel at ₹98.28. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹112.19, increased by 84 paise and diesel is ₹97.02, increased by 80 paise.
In Bengaluru, the price of one litre of petrol is ₹108.14and one litre of diesel is sold at ₹92.05. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, one litre of petrol is sold at ₹115.09 and one litre of diesel at ₹98.28.
Notably, fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about ₹7.20 a litre in ten revisions in 12 days so far.
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.
Also, CNG price in the national capital on Friday was hiked by 80 paise per kg, while piped cooking gas rates were increased by a steep ₹5 per cubic metre on the back of the government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.
CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to ₹60.81 per kg from ₹60.01, according to information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.
This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about ₹4 per kg.
The domestic PNG price has been increased by ₹5 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) with effect from April 1, 2022, partially cover the hike in input gas cost, the company said. The applicable price in Delhi would be ₹41.61/SCM (including VAT).
