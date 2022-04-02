The price of petrol in Mumbai has been increased by 85 paise taking the petrol and diesel prices per litre to ₹117.57 and ₹101.79, respectively. While in Chennai, the price of petrol has been increased by 76 paise and it is now sold at ₹108.21 and diesel at ₹98.28. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹112.19, increased by 84 paise and diesel is ₹97.02, increased by 80 paise.