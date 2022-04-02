Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Petrol, diesel price: Fuel rates hiked today, Delhi to pay 102.61 for petrol. Check fuel rates in other metros

Petrol, diesel price: Fuel rates hiked today, Delhi to pay 102.61 for petrol. Check fuel rates in other metros

Fuel rates today: A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler as fuel prices continue to rise, 
2 min read . 06:39 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel price today: The price of petrol in Mumbai has been increased by 85 paise taking the petrol and diesel prices per litre to 117.57 and 101.79, respectively.

The oil marketing companies(OMCs) on Saturday hiked the fuel prices after keeping it unchanged on Friday. The OMCs increased the price of petrol by 80 paise in Delhi while diesel prices were increased by 80 paise.In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost now 102.61 and a litre of diesel will be sold at 93.87.

The price of petrol in Mumbai has been increased by 85 paise taking the petrol and diesel prices per litre to 117.57 and 101.79, respectively. While in Chennai, the price of petrol has been increased by 76 paise and it is now sold at 108.21 and diesel at 98.28. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 112.19, increased by 84 paise and diesel is 97.02, increased by 80 paise.

In Bengaluru, the price of one litre of petrol is 108.14and one litre of diesel is sold at 92.05. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, one litre of petrol is sold at 115.09 and one litre of diesel at 98.28.

Notably, fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about 7.20 a litre in ten revisions in 12 days so far.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

Also, CNG price in the national capital on Friday was hiked by 80 paise per kg, while piped cooking gas rates were increased by a steep 5 per cubic metre on the back of the government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.

CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to 60.81 per kg from 60.01, according to information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about 4 per kg.

The domestic PNG price has been increased by 5 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) with effect from April 1, 2022, partially cover the hike in input gas cost, the company said. The applicable price in Delhi would be 41.61/SCM (including VAT).

