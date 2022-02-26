Russia-Ukraine war: 42% Indian households cannot tolerate an increase in fuel prices (petrol and diesel) and will have to cut discretionary spending to cope with it, a survey has found. The fuel prices are expected to rise in the wake of ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as the crude oil prices have already shot up to over $100 per barrel.

Currently, the price of petrol in most parts of the country is between ₹100-105 per litre and the price of diesel is between ₹90-95 per litre.

With prices of petrol and diesel frozen due to elections in five states, analysts estimate a price increase of atleast ₹10 per litre post March 8th, once polling in all states is over. Ukraine crisis too may fuel the rise in prices.

However, according to a survey by LocalCircle, only 22% of households can tolerate any increase in the short term, 9% can tolerate up to 20% and 7% up to 10%. "24% of households said they are already cutting discretionary spending and will continue to cut further."

"On an aggregate basis, 42% of Indian households said they can’t tolerate another increase in petrol/diesel prices and will cut discretionary spending; of whom 24% have already cut some discretionary spending. This question in the survey received 9,834 responses," the survey found.

