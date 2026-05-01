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Petrol, diesel prices on 1 May: Check latest fuel rates in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and other key cities today

Petrol and diesel prices on 1 May: Check the latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Here’s how much a litre of petrol and diesel costs today across key Indian cities.

Tarunya Sanjay
Published1 May 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices on May 1: Rates in key cities today
Petrol, diesel prices on May 1: Rates in key cities today
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Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on 1 May compared to the previous day, continuing the trend of stability seen across major cities. In Chennai, petrol held steady at around 100.7 per litre, while diesel remained close to 92.3 per litre, with no revision reported from 30 April levels.

A similar pattern was observed in other cities such as Patna and Bhubaneswar, where only negligible or no day-on-day changes were recorded. This comes despite ongoing volatility in global crude oil prices, indicating that domestic retailers are maintaining a cautious stance and avoiding frequent revisions.

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The lack of movement in fuel prices suggests a continued policy effort to cushion consumers from international price swings. With inflation concerns still in focus, especially driven by transport and logistics costs, holding diesel and petrol rates steady provides short-term relief and helps stabilise broader price pressures in the economy.

Check the petrol price today in your city

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CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 94.770.00
Kolkata 105.41-0.04
Mumbai 103.540.00
Chennai 101.06+0.26
Gurugram 95.30-0.27
Noida 94.77-0.03
Bengaluru 102.960.00
Bhubaneswar 101.03+0.05
Chandigarh 94.300.00
Hyderabad 107.460.00
Jaipur 105.03-0.37
Lucknow 94.73-0.04
Patna 105.230.00
Thiruvananthapuram 107.480.00

Fuel prices in India are revised daily by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, in line with international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. However, in practice, retail rates have remained largely unchanged for extended periods, reflecting a calibrated approach to shield consumers from sharp global fluctuations.

Diesel prices, in particular, continue to be a key indicator of inflationary trends, given their direct link to transportation and logistics costs. Even small movements in diesel rates can have a cascading impact on the prices of essential goods, especially food items, making the current phase of price stability significant for both consumers and policymakers.

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Check the diesel price today in your city

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 87.670.00
Kolkata 92.020.00
Mumbai 90.030.00
Chennai 92.61+0.22
Gurugram 87.77-0.26
Noida 87.89+0.08
Bengaluru 90.990.00
Bhubaneswar 92.60+0.04
Chandigarh 82.450.00
Hyderabad 95.700.00
Jaipur 90.49-0.33
Lucknow 87.86+0.05
Patna 91.490.00
Thiruvananthapuram 96.480.00

Fuel prices hold steady day-on-day despite global volatility

The slight rise in petrol rates comes even as fuel prices across most other cities stayed stable, reflecting a mixed trend in daily revisions. Such small adjustments are typically linked to movements in global crude oil prices and currency fluctuations, though broader pricing remains tightly managed.

Overall, the limited change underscores the continued effort by oil marketing companies to maintain price stability, especially amid global volatility and domestic inflation concerns.

Oil Marketing CompaniesDiesel PricesFuel Prices
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