Petrol, diesel prices on May 27: check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained elevated across major Indian cities on Tuesday, May 27, after state-owned oil marketing companies implemented another round of fuel price hikes earlier this week. The latest revision marked the fourth increase in fuel prices in less than two weeks, amid rising global crude oil prices and continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The hike has pushed petrol prices above the ₹100-per-litre mark in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while diesel prices have also climbed sharply.

Brent crude continued to trade near multi-month highs as markets reacted to concerns over potential supply disruptions in key oil-producing regions. Global brokerage firms including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have warned that crude oil prices may remain volatile if geopolitical tensions persist.

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Latest petrol prices in major cities on May 27

City Price Price change New Delhi ₹ 102.12 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 113.27 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 0.00 Chennai ₹ 108.20 +0.33 Gurugram ₹ 102.77 +0.18 Noida ₹ 101.89 -0.04 Bengaluru ₹ 110.89 -0.04 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.83 -0.06 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 115.73 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 112.52 -0.14 Lucknow ₹ 102.04 +0.18 Patna ₹ 113.65 +0.30 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 0.00

Latest diesel prices in major cities on May 27

City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 95.20 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 99.82 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 97.83 0.00 Chennai ₹ 99.98 +0.32 Gurugram ₹ 95.44 +0.17 Noida ₹ 95.37 -0.48 Bengaluru ₹ 98.80 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.55 -0.05 Chandigarh ₹ 86.47 0.0 Hyderabad ₹ 103.82 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 97.65 -0.10 Lucknow ₹ 95.53 +0.17 Patna ₹ 99.65 +0.29 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 104.41 0.00

Fuel prices vary across states because of differences in value-added tax (VAT), dealer commissions and freight charges. Hyderabad remained among the costliest metro cities for fuel, while prices in Jaipur, Chennai and Bengaluru also stayed elevated.

Higher fuel costs may impact household budgets Economists have cautioned that sustained fuel inflation could eventually raise transportation and logistics costs, which may feed into broader consumer inflation. While speaking to LiveMint, Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, recently said higher fuel prices could increase supply chain and freight expenses across sectors. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, also noted that elevated diesel prices tend to have a wider inflationary impact because of diesel’s role in goods transportation and agriculture.

The impact is expected to be particularly significant for logistics operators, trucking companies and app-based delivery platforms, where fuel forms a major share of operating expenses. Industry executives have indicated that any prolonged increase in diesel prices could eventually translate into higher freight charges.

Meanwhile, fuel stations in parts of Maharashtra witnessed a surge in demand following the latest price hikes. According to a report by The Times of India, petrol sales in Nagpur rose 16 per cent while diesel sales increased 19 per cent compared to usual levels, leading to long queues at several fuel pumps across the city. State officials later clarified that fuel supplies remained adequate and appealed to consumers to avoid unnecessary bulk purchases.

The latest increase comes at a time when households are already grappling with elevated food prices and high living costs. Higher petrol and diesel prices directly impact commuters, public transport operators and businesses dependent on transportation, adding further pressure on monthly expenses.