Fuel prices today: In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively. Now, the people in the finance capital will have to pay ₹115.88 for petrol and ₹100.10 for diesel.
Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel also by 80 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to ₹5.60 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹101.01 per litre as against ₹100.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹91.47 per litre to ₹92.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively. Now, the people in the finance capital will have to pay ₹115.88 for petrol and ₹100.10 for diesel.
The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai is ₹106.69 and ₹96.76.
This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre, while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre.
In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹5.60 per litre - the steepest increase in any eight days since the daily price revision was implemented in June 2017.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday defended the 137-day hiatus in fuel price revision, saying the disruption in supply chains and the resultant increase in global oil prices due to the war in Ukraine was a "couple of weeks" phenomenon resulting in the record hike in petrol and diesel prices in last 8 days.
Replying to a debate on the Budget for 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha, she said opposition members had stated that the war in Ukraine had been raging for a long time and fuel prices are being raised now.
"Absolutely untrue," she said. "The disruption and a resultant increase in the price of global oil and also disruption to supply are all happening since a couple of weeks ago and we are responding to it."
*With inputs from agencies
