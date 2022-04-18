Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 12 straight day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the twelfth consecutive day on Monday, 18 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
There have been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Meanwhile, the Oil Ministry has stopped making fresh allocation of natural gas from domestic fields to the city gas sector, threatening the viability of ₹2 lakh crore investment planned in the sector besides leading to a hike in CNG and piped cooking gas prices to record levels, sources said.
Despite a decision of the Union Cabinet to give 100 per cent gas supply under 'no cut' priority to the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, current supplies have been maintained at March 2021 demand level.
