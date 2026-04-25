Petrol, diesel rates on 25 April — Check fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, & other cities

Prices of regular petrol and diesel have largely remained unchanged since March 2024. In the national capital, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre by the state-run oil marketing companies, while diesel is sold for ₹87.67 a litre.

Private refiners and oil marketing companies—Nayara and Shell, which operate a total of around 8,500 out of the above 1 lakh petrol pumps in the country, have already raised fuel prices. Other retailers, so far, have not raised prices of regular petrol and diesel.

Advertisement

State-run OMCs have increased the prices of premium diesel and petrol, which account for 4% of the total fuel sales, along with the rate of industrial diesel, which is purchased in bulk by industries and the agriculture sector.

Check fuel prices here:

Cities Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) New Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Mumbai ₹ 103.49 ₹ 90.03 Chennai ₹ 100.79 ₹ 92.02 Kolkata ₹ 104.99 ₹ 92.02 Bengaluru ₹ 102.9 ₹ 90.99 Hyderabad ₹ 107.45 ₹ 95.7

Will fuel prices hike soon? Recently, a report suggested that the petrol and diesel prices may be hiked soon after the assembly elections. However, the government on Thursday dismissed them as “mischievous and misleading”, saying that no such proposal is under consideration.

The clarification came after a report by Kotak Institutional Equities hinted at a steep increase in petrol and diesel prices once the polling for assembly elections in states like West Bengal ends on 29 April. Kotak projected a ₹25-28 per litre increase in price based on crude oil staying close to $120 per barrel.

Advertisement

“In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven't increased in the last four years,” the Oil Ministry said. “Government of India and oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices.”

OMCs lose ₹ 20 per litre on sale of petrol: Govt Amid high oil prices, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are losing ₹20 per litre on the sale of petrol and around ₹100 on diesel sale, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

There is a lot of volatility in the international crude oil prices, she said while addressing the media on the developments in West Asia and the fuel stock situation in the country. Despite that, she said, the government has not increased the prices of regular fuels.

Advertisement

“If you look at crude basket, the oil we were purchasing for $70 per barrel last year, it has increased to an average of more than $113 per barrel this month,” she said. “In spite of that, the government has not increased the price, and the effort of the government has been to keep the price stable…to absorb volatility, the government…has lowered the excise duty, so that the burden is not transferred to our consumers.”

On March 27, the finance ministry reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre.

“Oil marketing companies are having an under-recovery which varies on a day-to-day basis and may be around ₹20 on petrol and around ₹100 on diesel,” Sharma added.

Advertisement

Although OMCs are currently facing losses or under-recovery, they also profited when global crude prices were largely subdued in the past couple of years, and retail fuel prices remained largely stagnant.

For most of FY26, crude prices remained subdued in the range of $60-70 per barrel, and retail fuel prices were unchanged, leading to significant profits for these OMCs. Their combined net profit in the first half of FY26 was over ₹34,000 crore in the first half of FY25.