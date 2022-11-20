The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provisional payroll data has showed that the EPFO has added 16.82 lakh net subscribers in the month of September 2022, which is an increase of 9.14 per cent in net membership. This is as compared to the corresponding month during last year in 2021. As compared to the monthly average that was recorded during the last fiscal, the net enrolment during the month is 21.85 per cent higher.

As per data, nearly 2,861 new establishments have started complying under the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 ensuring social security cover to their employees.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment press release mentioned: “Of the total 16.82 lakh members added during the month, around 9.34 lakh new members have come under the coverage of EPFO for the first time. Among the new members, highest number was registered for age group of 18-21 years with 2.94 lakh members. This was followed by age group of 21-25 years with 2.54 lakh members."

“Approximately 58.75 per cent are from the age-group of 18-25 years of age. This shows that first-time job seekers are joining organized sector workforce in large numbers following their education and new jobs in organized sector are largely going to the youth of the country," the ministry said.

In September 2022, approximately 7.49 lakh net members exited the EPFO but rejoined it by changing their jobs within the establishments. They also opted to transfer their funds from the previous PF account to the current account.

“The payroll data indicates that number of members exiting from the coverage of EPFO have continuously declined during the past three months. Month-on-month comparison shows that around 9.65 per cent lesser members have exited EPFO during the month of September, 2022 as compared to the previous month," it said.

GENDER-WISE

The Union ministry said, “Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.50 lakh in September, 2022. Year-on-year comparison of enrolment data shows that net membership of females in organized workforce has increased with a growth rate of 6.98 per cent in September, 2022 comparing with the net female membership during previous year in September, 2021."

“Among the total new members joining EPFO during the month, enrolment of female workforce is recorded as 26.36 per cent," it added.