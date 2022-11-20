PF organisation adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in Sept 2022

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provisional payroll data has showed that the EPFO has added 16.82 lakh net subscribers in the month of September 2022, which is an increase of 9.14 per cent in net membership. This is as compared to the corresponding month during last year in 2021. As compared to the monthly average that was recorded during the last fiscal, the net enrolment during the month is 21.85 per cent higher.

