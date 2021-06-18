PFC Consulting ropes in Mohanlalganj Transmission as wholly owned arm

As part of India’s strategy to build a robust power transmission network, state run PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) has incorporated Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly owned subsidiary.

PFCCL is a subsidiary of state-run Power Finance Corporation, India’s largest power sector lender.

“The amalgamation will work towards the development of transmission scheme for the construction of 400/220/132kV GIS sub-station at Mohanlalganj in Lucknow with associated 400kV Transmission lines," the PSU said in a statement on Friday.

India has an inter-regional electricity transmission capacity of 105 gigawatts (GW), with transmission projects planned across the country to help meet the growing electricity demand.

“The transmission scheme is an initiative under the aegis of ministry of power for the development of independent transmission project through private participation in India. This incorporation will benefit the domestic and commercial consumers of the surrounding region with improved power transmission," the statement said.

According to the central electricity authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy.

“This will also help in the development for the associated 765kV and 400kV LILO transmission lines at 765kV GIS sub-station at Rampur (UP) and 400kV LILO (Quad Moose on Monopole) at 400kV GIS sub-station Sector-123, Noida (UP)," the statement added.

