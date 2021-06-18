OPEN APP
Home >News >PFC Consulting ropes in Mohanlalganj Transmission as wholly owned arm

PFC Consulting ropes in Mohanlalganj Transmission as wholly owned arm

According to the central electricity authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy. (Mint)Premium
According to the central electricity authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy. (Mint)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 03:18 PM IST Livemint

  • PFCCL is a subsidiary of state-run Power Finance Corporation, India’s largest power sector lender.
  • India has an inter-regional electricity transmission capacity of 105 GW, with transmission projects planned across the country to help meet power demand.

As part of India’s strategy to build a robust power transmission network, state run PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) has incorporated Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly owned subsidiary.

PFCCL is a subsidiary of state-run Power Finance Corporation, India’s largest power sector lender.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

“The amalgamation will work towards the development of transmission scheme for the construction of 400/220/132kV GIS sub-station at Mohanlalganj in Lucknow with associated 400kV Transmission lines," the PSU said in a statement on Friday.

India has an inter-regional electricity transmission capacity of 105 gigawatts (GW), with transmission projects planned across the country to help meet the growing electricity demand.

“The transmission scheme is an initiative under the aegis of ministry of power for the development of independent transmission project through private participation in India. This incorporation will benefit the domestic and commercial consumers of the surrounding region with improved power transmission," the statement said.

According to the central electricity authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy.

“This will also help in the development for the associated 765kV and 400kV LILO transmission lines at 765kV GIS sub-station at Rampur (UP) and 400kV LILO (Quad Moose on Monopole) at 400kV GIS sub-station Sector-123, Noida (UP)," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout