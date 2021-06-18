Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >PFC Consulting ropes in Mohanlalganj Transmission as wholly owned arm

PFC Consulting ropes in Mohanlalganj Transmission as wholly owned arm

Premium
According to the central electricity authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy.
1 min read . 03:18 PM IST Livemint

  • PFCCL is a subsidiary of state-run Power Finance Corporation, India’s largest power sector lender.
  • India has an inter-regional electricity transmission capacity of 105 GW, with transmission projects planned across the country to help meet power demand.

As part of India’s strategy to build a robust power transmission network, state run PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) has incorporated Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly owned subsidiary.

As part of India’s strategy to build a robust power transmission network, state run PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) has incorporated Mohanlalganj Transmission Ltd as its wholly owned subsidiary.

PFCCL is a subsidiary of state-run Power Finance Corporation, India’s largest power sector lender.

TRENDING STORIES See All

PFCCL is a subsidiary of state-run Power Finance Corporation, India’s largest power sector lender.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The amalgamation will work towards the development of transmission scheme for the construction of 400/220/132kV GIS sub-station at Mohanlalganj in Lucknow with associated 400kV Transmission lines," the PSU said in a statement on Friday.

India has an inter-regional electricity transmission capacity of 105 gigawatts (GW), with transmission projects planned across the country to help meet the growing electricity demand.

“The transmission scheme is an initiative under the aegis of ministry of power for the development of independent transmission project through private participation in India. This incorporation will benefit the domestic and commercial consumers of the surrounding region with improved power transmission," the statement said.

According to the central electricity authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy.

“This will also help in the development for the associated 765kV and 400kV LILO transmission lines at 765kV GIS sub-station at Rampur (UP) and 400kV LILO (Quad Moose on Monopole) at 400kV GIS sub-station Sector-123, Noida (UP)," the statement added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!