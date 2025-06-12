PFC's repeated withdrawals could hit fresh zero-coupon debt issuances
Abirami Sekar 5 min read 12 Jun 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Summary
Business Standard reported on Monday, citing sources, that PFC has withdrawn its zero-coupon bond issuance for the second time in just over a month, as investors demanded higher yields than what the issuer was willing to offer. PFC had previously withdrawn the issuance on 30 April 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Issuer interest in zero-coupon bonds (ZCBs) faces a potential setback after state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) pulled its planned offering for a second time in a row, reportedly due to a mismatch in yield expectations, experts said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story