PFC's repeated withdrawals could hit fresh zero-coupon debt issuances

“Zero coupon bonds offer returns by being issued at a discount and redeemed at face value, and the internal rate of return reflects what an investor earns if the bond is held till maturity. These bonds are treated as debt for tax purposes, so the gains are usually taxed as interest at the investor's slab rate," said Anil Gupta, senior vice-president and group head of financial sector ratings at Icra. “But if held for more than one year, the returns may qualify as long-term capital gains with indexation benefits. That makes them more tax-efficient than traditional debt products, especially for long-term investors in higher tax bracket," said Gupta.