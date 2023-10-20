PFI challenges UAPA tribunal's decision confirming Centre's 5-year ban, approaches Supreme Court
The Centre had banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations such as ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.
The Popular Front of India (PFI) has approached the Supreme Court challenging an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the Centre.
