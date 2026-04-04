PFRDA calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market

“I don’t believe in funds which run for 8-10 years. I believe funds must run perpetually," Ramann told Mint. “There is no need for a manager to fold up a fund. You are exiting an asset, and you are repaying and distributing capital to the LPs (limited partners) as pre-determined agreements. Why do you need to fold up the fund? LPs are happy to get the gains and the fund managers can approach them to give more money to invest further within the same fund.”