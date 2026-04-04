Mumbai: India’s financial regulators are working towards a deeper secondary market for alternate investment funds (AIFs) to help them manage longer fund cycles, said S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
PFRDA calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market
SummaryPFRDA chief S. Ramann said a VC and PE fund should not be for a limited time period, as it affects their ability to support portfolios for the long term and deters them from generating outsized outcomes.
Mumbai: India’s financial regulators are working towards a deeper secondary market for alternate investment funds (AIFs) to help them manage longer fund cycles, said S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).