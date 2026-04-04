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PFRDA calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read4 Apr 2026, 05:45 AM IST
S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.
S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.
Summary

PFRDA chief S. Ramann said a VC and PE fund should not be for a limited time period, as it affects their ability to support portfolios for the long term and deters them from generating outsized outcomes.

Gift this article

Mumbai: India’s financial regulators are working towards a deeper secondary market for alternate investment funds (AIFs) to help them manage longer fund cycles, said S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Mumbai: India’s financial regulators are working towards a deeper secondary market for alternate investment funds (AIFs) to help them manage longer fund cycles, said S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Advocating a perpetual fund structure, Ramann, who has been tasked with bringing about pension fund reforms in the country, said a venture capital and private equity fund should not be for a limited time period, as it affects their ability to support portfolios for the long term and deters them from generating outsized outcomes.

Advocating a perpetual fund structure, Ramann, who has been tasked with bringing about pension fund reforms in the country, said a venture capital and private equity fund should not be for a limited time period, as it affects their ability to support portfolios for the long term and deters them from generating outsized outcomes.

“I don’t believe in funds which run for 8-10 years. I believe funds must run perpetually," Ramann told Mint. “There is no need for a manager to fold up a fund. You are exiting an asset, and you are repaying and distributing capital to the LPs (limited partners) as pre-determined agreements. Why do you need to fold up the fund? LPs are happy to get the gains and the fund managers can approach them to give more money to invest further within the same fund.”

Also Read | PE, pension and sovereign funds eye BOT highway bids

PFRDA has approved reforms allowing National Pension System (NPS) funds to invest in AIFs, potentially unlocking more than 1.17 trillion for private equity and venture capital.

The aim is to diversify pension portfolios into unlisted, long-term assets while establishing a framework for pension funds to act as LPs. The regulator has permitted 1% of the total assets under management (AUM) to be invested in AIFs. As of 28 February, the AUM stood at 16.46 trillion.

Secondary market for unlisted firms

PE and VC funds are increasingly creating continuation funds in India to help with liquidity for LPs while enabling GPs to remain invested in their trophy assets. Continuation funds allow limited partners to exit while enabling firms to stay invested in high-performing assets beyond the typical fund cycle.

“We are seeing more instances of AIFs going back to their investors to seek longer periods of time for the fund. This has been a demand from the AIF for the last five years, and thankfully, the Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chairman has agreed to it this time because there is a realization that managers do not have control over the portfolio company's performance," he explained.

Also Read | Sovereign wealth, pension funds anchor India story despite global jitters

Sometimes, the portfolio company needs a longer maturity period, he said. "GPs (general partners) don't want to sell out of it as they make nothing from the investment. Therefore, we are looking at the creation of a secondary market for unlisted companies.”

There is a need for a deeper secondary market in India, Ramann feels. “It's a secondary market for the AIF units to facilitate exits in a totally illiquid market. There are some secondary funds. They will come and ask for a 30% discount. Now, as a public entity, how do I justify a 30% discount?"

"So, the moment you create a market, five other LPs may be interested in that, and then there will be a price discovery mechanism. This has been done to address the justifiable exit route as an investor in the fund.”

Ramann, who previously steered Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), has been working towards ensuring pension money flows seamlessly into newer asset classes.

He, however, feels the market in India isn’t mature enough to take bolder global bets on the lines of Canadian pension funds.

Also Read | Banks as NPS sponsors could be a game changer, says PFRDA chief

“We have put together this strategic asset allocation committee, which will hopefully provide us a glide path for the next few years. We are being more domestic-focused in our approach," he said.

"I believe, from the subscriber’s point of view, it's the best decision, because the kind of returns that you're getting in India and the projected returns that are being talked about, probably you're much better off being within the country and avoiding any kind of currency risk, etc. So, I think for the moment, we're looking at what kind of additional asset classes we can open up within the country,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
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HomeNewsPFRDA calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market

PFRDA calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read4 Apr 2026, 05:45 AM IST
S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.
S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.
Summary

PFRDA chief S. Ramann said a VC and PE fund should not be for a limited time period, as it affects their ability to support portfolios for the long term and deters them from generating outsized outcomes.

Gift this article

Mumbai: India’s financial regulators are working towards a deeper secondary market for alternate investment funds (AIFs) to help them manage longer fund cycles, said S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Mumbai: India’s financial regulators are working towards a deeper secondary market for alternate investment funds (AIFs) to help them manage longer fund cycles, said S. Ramann, chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Advocating a perpetual fund structure, Ramann, who has been tasked with bringing about pension fund reforms in the country, said a venture capital and private equity fund should not be for a limited time period, as it affects their ability to support portfolios for the long term and deters them from generating outsized outcomes.

Advocating a perpetual fund structure, Ramann, who has been tasked with bringing about pension fund reforms in the country, said a venture capital and private equity fund should not be for a limited time period, as it affects their ability to support portfolios for the long term and deters them from generating outsized outcomes.

“I don’t believe in funds which run for 8-10 years. I believe funds must run perpetually," Ramann told Mint. “There is no need for a manager to fold up a fund. You are exiting an asset, and you are repaying and distributing capital to the LPs (limited partners) as pre-determined agreements. Why do you need to fold up the fund? LPs are happy to get the gains and the fund managers can approach them to give more money to invest further within the same fund.”

Also Read | PE, pension and sovereign funds eye BOT highway bids

PFRDA has approved reforms allowing National Pension System (NPS) funds to invest in AIFs, potentially unlocking more than 1.17 trillion for private equity and venture capital.

The aim is to diversify pension portfolios into unlisted, long-term assets while establishing a framework for pension funds to act as LPs. The regulator has permitted 1% of the total assets under management (AUM) to be invested in AIFs. As of 28 February, the AUM stood at 16.46 trillion.

Secondary market for unlisted firms

PE and VC funds are increasingly creating continuation funds in India to help with liquidity for LPs while enabling GPs to remain invested in their trophy assets. Continuation funds allow limited partners to exit while enabling firms to stay invested in high-performing assets beyond the typical fund cycle.

“We are seeing more instances of AIFs going back to their investors to seek longer periods of time for the fund. This has been a demand from the AIF for the last five years, and thankfully, the Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chairman has agreed to it this time because there is a realization that managers do not have control over the portfolio company's performance," he explained.

Also Read | Sovereign wealth, pension funds anchor India story despite global jitters

Sometimes, the portfolio company needs a longer maturity period, he said. "GPs (general partners) don't want to sell out of it as they make nothing from the investment. Therefore, we are looking at the creation of a secondary market for unlisted companies.”

There is a need for a deeper secondary market in India, Ramann feels. “It's a secondary market for the AIF units to facilitate exits in a totally illiquid market. There are some secondary funds. They will come and ask for a 30% discount. Now, as a public entity, how do I justify a 30% discount?"

"So, the moment you create a market, five other LPs may be interested in that, and then there will be a price discovery mechanism. This has been done to address the justifiable exit route as an investor in the fund.”

Ramann, who previously steered Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), has been working towards ensuring pension money flows seamlessly into newer asset classes.

He, however, feels the market in India isn’t mature enough to take bolder global bets on the lines of Canadian pension funds.

Also Read | Banks as NPS sponsors could be a game changer, says PFRDA chief

“We have put together this strategic asset allocation committee, which will hopefully provide us a glide path for the next few years. We are being more domestic-focused in our approach," he said.

"I believe, from the subscriber’s point of view, it's the best decision, because the kind of returns that you're getting in India and the projected returns that are being talked about, probably you're much better off being within the country and avoiding any kind of currency risk, etc. So, I think for the moment, we're looking at what kind of additional asset classes we can open up within the country,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsPFRDA calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market
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