Govt mulls extension for pharma new manufacturing practice norms to bail out small firms
SummaryLow compliance by the country’s 8,500 small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) manufacturing pharmaceuticals would raise the risk of plant closures and disruptions across India’s $50 billion pharmaceutical sector, a major global supplier of generic medicines.
New Delhi: With thousands of small drug manufacturers struggling to meet tougher quality norms, the government is weighing a year's extension to the deadline for complying with the revised good manufacturing practices (GMPs), said two government officials aware of the development. The deliberations come ahead of the 1 January 2026 rollout of revised Schedule M standards that are aligned with World Health Organization norms.