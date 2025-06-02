India seeks financial details of pharmaceutical marketing practices, industry caught in a bind
Summary
The UCPMP was introduced in March last year with an objective to bring about transparency and ensure ethical conduct in the marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies and restrict them from offering freebies such as gifts and monetary benefits to doctors for prescribing a particular medicine.
The Centre has asked pharma companies for details of expenditure on marketing in the last one year, putting the industry in a bind.
