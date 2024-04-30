Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi’s Urban Development Minister and AAP leader, on Tuesday, April 30, alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had mastered the art of running doctored videos and suggested that strict action should be taken against those who run them.

The AAP leader said, “There should be action against whoever runs a doctored video. If a party that has a PhD in running doctored video, then that is the BJP. For the last many months, they have been editing the remarks of opposition parties' leaders."

Accusing BJP leader Amit Malviya of circulating a doctored video, he slammed the party and said, “BJP's social media head Amit Malviya's old X posts are in front of everyone. He was the staunch opponent of reservation and has tweeted several times, is that even fabricated? BJP should tell."

These remarks came in the wake of the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech regarding reservations during the 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Telangana on April 23.

Police in Delhi, Assam, and Maharashtra filed three separate cases and arrested a Congress functionary from Assam in connection with the case.

Amit Shah viral video: Delhi Police files FIR over doctored clips on reservation issue

The Telangana Congress had posted the alleged doctored video on their social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 27, but the post was unavailable on April 29.

In the altered video, the BJP's supremo Amit Shah was heard announcing the curtailment of reservations granted to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Telangana.

Also read: Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on May 1 in Amit Shah fake video case

The Delhi Police, which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed FIRs under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act. The complaint was raised by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is also under MHA.

On Monday, the special cell of the Delhi Police issued notices to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and to four other Congress office-bearers from the State. These leaders have been summoned to appear on Wednesday, May 1, before the Delhi Police's Cyber Unit in Delhi.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!