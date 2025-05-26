Phil Robertson, Duck Dynasty star, passes away at 79; here's how he died

Star of the renowned television series Duck Dynasty, Phil Robertson, 79, passed away, his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson said on Facebook. He fought with Alzheimer’s and other health issues.

Korie revealed, "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she mentioned.

Korie added, “We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life."