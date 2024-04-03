Philippine Air Sets $450 Million of Spending as Tourism Rebounds
Philippine Airlines Inc. has set a spending budget of $450 million for this year, more than double the $170 million allotted in 2023, as it gears up for the continued recovery in tourism as well as tighter competition.
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Airlines Inc. has set a spending budget of $450 million for this year, more than double the $170 million allotted in 2023, as it gears up for the continued recovery in tourism as well as tighter competition.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message