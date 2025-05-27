Good news for Indian travellers- You can now visit Philippines without visa — Here's all you need to know

Indians planning a trip to Philippines, things have just got simpler! Philippines is the latest country to introduce visa-free entry for Indian nationals.

According to the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi, Indian visitors can now benefit from two types of short-term visa-free entry, each with a separate category of eligibility requirements.

Going by the new rules, two separate visa-free entry categories have been introduced for different groups of Indian travellers:

1. 14-day visa-free entry Indian citizens can now enjoy a visa-free stay in the Philippines for up to 14 days, exclusively for tourism purposes. This short-term entry option is non-extendable and cannot be converted into any other visa category

Although the 14-day stay is visa free, only those Indians fulfilling the following are criteria eligible for the stay:

1.Any Indian citizen visiting the Philippines exclusively for tourism.

2. Passport valid for at least six months beyond the stay.

3. Proof of confirmed accommodation (such as hotel bookings).

4. Evidence of sufficient funds to cover expenses during the stay (for example, bank statements or employment certificates).

5. A confirmed return ticket.

6. No negative immigration history in the Philippines.

2. 30-day visa-free entry for certain Indians Indian citizens holding a valid visa or permanent residency from countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, or any Schengen area nation qualify for an extended 30-day visa-free stay in the Philippines. The same documentation requirements apply as with the standard visa-free entry.

The ‘30-day visa-free entry’ can be convenient for Indians living abroad or frequent international travellers.

What if you wish to visit Philippines for over 14 days? Indian travellers who do not have a valid visa, and wish to visit Philippines for over 14 days, can apply for e-Visa. The 9(a) Temporary Visitor Visa, available through the official e-visa portal, allows a 30-day single-entry stay.

To apply through the e-visa system, applicants must register on evisa.gov.ph and submit the following documents:

1.A valid passport with at least six months’ validity

2. A government-issued ID

3. Passport-sized photographs

4. Proof of accommodation

5. Return or onward travel ticket