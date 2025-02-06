Photos: 104 Indian immigrants, including women, land in India after deportation from US

A US military C-17 Globemaster military aircraft landed in Punjab's Amritsar on February 5 with 104 Indian nationals, making it the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of immigration crackdown.

The deportation from the United States has now resulted in a huge political uproar in India. The opposition has questioned the Central government for its silence on the deportation of Indian citizens from the US, who were allegedly handcuffed and treated inhumanely.

Also Read | Engaging with US govt to ensure Indians are not mistreated: EAM Jaishankar

Indian police officials escort immigrants, wearing mask, deported from the United States, who were among those who arrived in a U.S. military plane Wednesday in Amritsar, upon their arrival at the Ahmedabad airport in India, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Advertisement

An adjournment motion was also moved in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament to discuss the issue. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to make a statement in the Parliament today over the issue of deportation.

Indians' deportation by US LIVE Opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha Leader of Oppostion and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, protested outside Parliament over the deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the US issue.

Advertisement

People look at a U.S. military plane deporting Indian immigrants as it lands in Amritsar, India February 5, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Advertisement

In addition to this, Indian Youth Congress were also protesting against the central govt. As per ANI report, the Delhi police have detained members protesting.

Amritsar, Feb 05 (ANI): Police escort away an Indian immigrant who was deported from the US through a C-17 US military aircraft, at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

A viral post circulating on social media showed that Indians were "handcuffed" and “humiliated” while on board the plane. However, the PIB Fact Check, called the video as fake.

Amritsar, Feb 05 (ANI): Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets deported US immigrants, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

It said, “A Fake image is being shared on social media by many accounts with a claim that illegal Indian migrants have been handcuffed and their legs chained while being deported by the US. The image being shared in these posts does not pertain to Indians. Instead, it shows those deported to Guatemala.”

Also Read | India cannot have millions of illegal migrants, says Vice President

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat native deported from US is being brought to the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. A US military plane brought 104 deported Indians to Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2025_000052A)

Advertisement

Earlier, while speaking to PTI, Jaspal Singh, who was among the 104 deportees brought in the US military aircraft, also claimed that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at the Amritsar airport.

Indian police officials escort an immigrant man, center, wearing mask, deported from the United States, right, who was among those who arrived in a U.S. military plane Wednesday in Amritsar, upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport in India, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Advertisement

Speaking of the numbers of the people deported, PTI reports stated that 30 of the deportees are from Punjab, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh. According to a TOI report, of these 104 deported, 79 were men, and 25 were women.

Indian police officials escort an immigrant woman, wearing mask, deported from the United States, right, who was among those who arrived in a U.S. military plane Wednesday in Amritsar, upon her arrival at the Ahmedabad airport in India, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Advertisement

The deportees were questioned inside the airport terminal building by different government agencies, including the Punjab Police and various state and central intelligence agencies, to check if they have any criminal record.

After completion of formalities, the deportees from Punjab and Haryana were taken to their respective hometowns in police vehicles after the completion of all formalities.

Amritsar: Police personnel take deported immigrants for initial questioning after a US military aircraft carrying them landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI02_05_2025_000587A)

Advertisement

On February 6, a plane carrying 33 persons from Gujarat landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar. Sources told PTI that majority of them belonged to Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, Vadodara and Kheda districts.

Gujarat natives deported from US are being brought to the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. A US military plane brought 104 deported Indians to Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Advertisement