Piers Morgan takes 'sex tape' jibe at Meghan Markle's pregnancy dance

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, posted a video of herself dancing while pregnant with Princess Lilibet four years ago - sharing it on social media to mark her daughter’s birthday. The video is now riding a wave of both praise and criticism, and has also drawn a response from British journalist Piers Morgan.

In the now-viral clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan dances with Prince Harry in an “effort to induce labour."

Reacting to the footage, Morgan wrote: “In a newly released throwback video from 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped it low as she prepared to give birth to Princess Lilibet.”

Resharing it, the journalist added, “We’re about two months away from the sex tape…”



Video | Pregnant with Lilibet, Meghan Markle danced with Prince Harry in hospital to induce labour ‘4 years ago’

Recorded in a hospital labour and delivery room, the video shows Meghan, 43, wearing a black dress and cradling her baby bump as she moves gracefully to Starrkeisha’s “The Baby Momma Dance” — the track that once sparked a viral social media dance craze. Moments later, Prince Harry, 40, appears on screen, dancing alongside his wife.

Meghan sways her hips, lifts her arms, and twirls with ease, while Harry joins in with his own moves - even crouching down with Meghan as the lyrics playfully instruct them to "drop it low."



“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do! 😂,” Meghan wrote in the Instagram caption.

Social media reacts: While some applauded Markle for sharing a candid moment from her personal life, others were far less generous. Critics targeted her dancing, and some revived old conspiracy theories about her pregnancy, flooding the comments section with mixed reactions.



“These two are dying for attention,” one user wrote. Another added, “Imagine William and Kate doing this.” A third commented, “I gave live birth to three children. We NEVER did anything like this. If we had, we wouldn’t have posted it for everyone to see.” A fourth remarked, “A heavily pregnant woman cannot move that way. You can barely walk, let alone twerk. There is nothing solid in there. The surrogacy theory just got another boost.”