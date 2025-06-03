Pigeon droppings can put your lungs at risk: What NGT notice to Delhi govt says on capital's pesky pests

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Delhi government and civic authorities, following a plea that claims that unchecked feeding and proliferation of pigeons lead to pigeon droppings across the city, which in turn causes health and environmental hazards, according to a press release.

This is the second time the issue has drawn the Delhi government’s attention. In 2024, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi proposed a complete ban on pigeon feeding, blaming the growing number of these birds in the capital, causing severe health hazards among children and the elderly.

What does the plea say? The Tribunal’s bench, led by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Ved, mentioned, citing the plea that pigeon droppings are accumulating on footpaths, pavements and traffic islands across Delhi and surrounding regions. “When these feeding areas are swept, then the toxic particulars of dried droppings mix with the dust, pollute the environment and cause adverse health effects,” they added.

The plea flagged hypersensitivity pneumonitis, a serious lung disease linked to exposure to bird droppings, as a key concern. In the longer run, the germs found in pigeon droppings can lead to lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

Key details of the notice In the May 29, 2025, order, the NGT said the case raises “substantial issues” regarding environmental compliance and directed the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, and other relevant authorities to respond via affidavit, a written document that can be used as evidence in court.

The matter is under further consideration as the hearing has been posted on October 8, 2025.

What is the role of NGT? The NGT is a specialised judicial body in India, currently headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

Under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the green tribunal is responsible for handling cases related to environmental protection and the conservation of forests and natural resources.