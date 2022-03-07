West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said an aircraft had come in front of her plane, but the pilot averted a head-on collision, as per news agency PTI. She said the plane did not fall into any air pocket, as was reported.

This incident happened just two days after her chartered flight experienced mid-air turbulence.

The Bengal government had on Saturday sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after chief minister's aircraft encountered turbulence, leaving her back and chest injured.

This happened after she was returning from Uttar Pradesh after winding up her campaign for the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said: “Another plane, all of a sudden, came in front of my aircraft. If the situation had continued for 10 more seconds, there would have been a head-on collision."

She said it was due to the efficiency of the pilot that she survived. "The plane climbed down 6,000 feet. I suffered injuries on my back and chest. I still have pain."

On Friday evening, a chartered flight carrying Banerjee from Varanasi to the city faced turbulence, causing the plane to rock violently.

The pilot managed to land it safely at Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport. However, Banerjee suffered injuries caused by the steep climb-down the flight had to make to cope with the turbulence.

The CM was on board a Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3-tonne lightweight plane with a capacity of carrying a maximum of 19 people, including two flight attendants.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.