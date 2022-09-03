Pilot threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart lands safely

Pilot threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart lands safely1 min read . 03 Sep 2022
The pilot, who was threatening to crash a stolen plane into a Walmart store in Mississippi of the US, has landed safely, the city governor said
A pilot, who was circling a stolen airplane for hours over Tupelo in Mississippi in the United States, while threatening to “intentionally" crash it into a Walmart store has landed safely. The pilot has been taken into custody after he landed the aircraft safely, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said.
Taking to Twitter, Mississippi Governor Reeves said the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured."
“The plane over North MS is down. Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism," Reeves said in a tweet.
The pilot, reportedly an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport, was taken into police custody.
At around 5 am local time, the nine-seater airplane started circling over Tupelo. The pilot made the contact with 911 threatening to crash the plane into a Walmart in the city.
It was airborne for more than five hours, which police described as a “dangerous situation." A report quoted a government source saying that the aircraft was later flying over the Holly Springs National Forest.
As the pilot threatened to crash the plane into the Walmart, the authorities evacuated it and another nearby store. The citizens in the area were also asked to avoid the area.
“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an aeroplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the police department said in a statement.
