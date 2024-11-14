Pinaka Weapon System successfully tested: India’s weapon to boost Army firepower — Key details

  India's DRDO has just tested the powerful Guided Pinaka Weapon System, reaching up to 75 km! With successful trials completed, this multi-barrel rocket launcher is set to supercharge the Indian Army's firepower. Discover why France and other nations are eyeing this weapon for their arsenals.

The Pinaka rocket system just hit new milestones with extended range and precision. From successful trials across India to global interest from military powers like France, the Pinaka is poised to redefine defense capabilities and make India a major player in the world of artillery innovation.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently completed the flight tests of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials. Conducted in three phases across different field firing ranges, these trials focused on key performance metrics like range, accuracy, consistency, and the rate of fire.

Key features and capabilities of Pinaka

The Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher system developed by DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE). It is capable of launching a salvo of 12 rockets within 44 seconds, covering an area of 700x500 meters. Initially designed with a 37.5 km range, the Pinaka system has undergone multiple upgrades, leading to versions with extended ranges and enhanced performance.

Pinaka Mk-I: Basic version with a 38 km range and different warhead types.

Pinaka Mk-II: Enhanced version with a range of up to 60 km.

Extended Range Pinaka: Latest upgrade capable of hitting targets up to 75 km away.

Phased development and testing

The Pinaka system’s development journey has included rigorous testing over the years to meet the evolving needs of the Indian Army:

2020 Tests: DRDO tested the Enhanced Pinaka variant at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. These tests achieved the intended longer range and performance objectives, with six rockets successfully fired in quick succession.

2021 Tests: Further tests with the Extended Range Pinaka rockets at ITR saw 25 rockets launched successfully, hitting targets at various ranges up to 45 km.

2022 Tests at Pokhran: The DRDO, in collaboration with the Indian Army, successfully tested the Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) and the Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) systems, meeting required accuracy and consistency.

Strategic partnerships for production

The development of the Pinaka system has been supported by Indian industry partners, including Munitions India Limited, Economic Explosives Limited for ammunition, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro for the launcher and command post. These partnerships aim to strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign weapon systems.

Potential export interest from France

In a recent development, French Army officials expressed interest in the Pinaka system as a potential solution to their military requirements. Brigadier General Stephane Richou of the French Army noted that India’s indigenous military production has placed it among the top nations in the defence sector.

Pinaka’s role in India’s defence export drive

Amid an increasing push to export indigenous defence equipment, India has been supplying military hardware to over 100 countries, with the United States, France, and Armenia being the top customers. The Pinaka weapon system is expected to play a crucial role in further expanding India’s footprint in the global defence market.

Future of Pinaka in the Indian Army

With the successful completion of PSQR Validation Trials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat have lauded the Pinaka’s performance, reinforcing confidence in its role as a powerful artillery asset. The system is now primed for induction, offering the Indian Armed Forces an advanced and reliable weapon capable of precision strikes at extended ranges.

Key Takeaways
  • The Pinaka system has undergone significant upgrades, increasing its range from 37.5 km to 75 km.
  • The successful testing phases highlight India’s commitment to enhancing indigenous military capabilities.
  • International interest in the Pinaka system underlines India’s growing position in the global defense market.

