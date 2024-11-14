The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently completed the flight tests of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials. Conducted in three phases across different field firing ranges, these trials focused on key performance metrics like range, accuracy, consistency, and the rate of fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key features and capabilities of Pinaka The Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher system developed by DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE). It is capable of launching a salvo of 12 rockets within 44 seconds, covering an area of 700x500 meters. Initially designed with a 37.5 km range, the Pinaka system has undergone multiple upgrades, leading to versions with extended ranges and enhanced performance.

Pinaka Mk-I: Basic version with a 38 km range and different warhead types.

Pinaka Mk-II: Enhanced version with a range of up to 60 km.

Extended Range Pinaka: Latest upgrade capable of hitting targets up to 75 km away.

Phased development and testing The Pinaka system's development journey has included rigorous testing over the years to meet the evolving needs of the Indian Army:

2020 Tests: DRDO tested the Enhanced Pinaka variant at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. These tests achieved the intended longer range and performance objectives, with six rockets successfully fired in quick succession.

2021 Tests: Further tests with the Extended Range Pinaka rockets at ITR saw 25 rockets launched successfully, hitting targets at various ranges up to 45 km.

2022 Tests at Pokhran: The DRDO, in collaboration with the Indian Army, successfully tested the Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) and the Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) systems, meeting required accuracy and consistency.

Strategic partnerships for production The development of the Pinaka system has been supported by Indian industry partners, including Munitions India Limited, Economic Explosives Limited for ammunition, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro for the launcher and command post. These partnerships aim to strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign weapon systems.

Potential export interest from France In a recent development, French Army officials expressed interest in the Pinaka system as a potential solution to their military requirements. Brigadier General Stephane Richou of the French Army noted that India’s indigenous military production has placed it among the top nations in the defence sector.

Pinaka's role in India's defence export drive Amid an increasing push to export indigenous defence equipment, India has been supplying military hardware to over 100 countries, with the United States, France, and Armenia being the top customers. The Pinaka weapon system is expected to play a crucial role in further expanding India's footprint in the global defence market.