Pinarayi Vijayan, other leaders pay last tributes to ex- Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan | WATCH

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with senior leaders, paid their final respects to veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan at the Durbar Hall in the State Secretariat on Tuesday, 22 July.

Top political figures, party workers, and members of the public gathered to offer their tributes to the iconic communist leader.

VS Achuthanandan passes away VS Achuthanandan, one of India's most respected Communist figures and a key presence in Kerala's political history, died on Monday at the age of 101.

The veteran leader died at 3:20 pm while undergoing treatment in the critical care unit of the Pattom SUT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, according to an official bulletin issued by the hospital.

Achuthanandan was receiving treatment since June 23, following a cardiac arrest.

VS Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was also the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms--1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Tribute Earlier on Monday, CM Vijayan mourned the demise of the CPIM(M) veteran and wrote on X, "A glorious era of revolutionary will and persistence comes to an end with the passing of our beloved Comrade VS Achuthanandan."

Vijayan remembered VS Achuthanandan's contributions to the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising and his work for the agricultural workers.

"His life - an illustrious saga of struggles like Punnapra-Vayalar, leadership of toiling agricultural workers, unwavering commitment as an organiser, and as an efficient administrator - remains a limitless repository of inspiration and lessons. As a comrade and a resolute fighter of the people, Comrade VS, as he was fondly known, stands tall as a doyen of Marxist ideology, unyielding in his fight against the exploitative capitalist order," the X post read.

Paying condolences to his family, Vijayan added, "Expressing deepest sorrow at his passing and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and comrades. Adieu, and Lal Salaam, Comrade VS."

Kerala Declares 3-Day Mourning The Kerala government has declared a three-day mourning period beginning from July 22 as a mark of respect for former CM V S Achuthanandan.

During this time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across Kerala.

In a statement, the government said, "It received the news of his demise with profound grief." As a mark of respect, the Kerala government announced that all state government offices, educational institutions, professional colleges, state PSUs, statutory bodies, autonomous institutions, and all other establishments under the Negotiable Instruments Act would remain closed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025."