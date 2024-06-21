Pink Dolphin Mystery: AI or Real? Social media abuzz

Recently, a series of image of a pink dolphin, supposedly found off the coast of North Carolina, have gained significant attention on social media, leaving viewers both amazed and puzzled.

A series of images circulating on X (formerly Twitter) reportedly showed an endangered pink dolphin sighted on a beach in North Carolina, USA.

According to the social media post, the dolphin had washed out of its natural habitat and found abandoned on the shore. The images quickly went viral, stunning the internet.

However, upon closer inspection, many social media users noticed the dolphin had an unusually plastic appearance. This detail sparked speculation, with many social media users questioning the authenticity of the images, wondering if they were AI-generated or fake.

Rare pink Dolphin spotted off the coast of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/qTQQCgZvU3 — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) June 18, 2024

Upon closer inspection, users found that the dolphin's forehead bore the word “cola.” Up close, it looked more like a plastic toy than a genuine animal.

Before long, the post garnered numerous comments. Many users expressed scepticisim about the images, suggesting they appeared AI-generated or fake.

Some, though, praised that the picture was excellent and the creature was lovely. A X user commented, “Definitely not. It’s so beautiful.”

Definitely not. It's so beautiful. 🥰 — Stardust11M31 (@HarperStasha) June 20, 2024

Another user wrote, “It’s not AI. They show up every now and then. The last one was a few years ago, near Louisiana. Albino dolphins are just rare.”

It’s not AI. They show up every now and then. Last one was a few years ago near Louisiana. Albino dolphins are just rare — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) June 19, 2024

Meanwhile, another user commented, “Fake” while another user replied saying “It's an albino stupid."

It’s an albino stupid — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) June 19, 2024

One user also commented saying “Pink is the best colour” to the X post.

Pink is the best color. — JDtw33ts4u3 (@JDtweets4u3) June 19, 2024