Pink Dolphin Mystery: AI or Real? Social media abuzz

Images of a pink dolphin reportedly sighted in North Carolina, USA, circulated on social media, sparking debate over its authenticity. Users noticed odd plastic features, leading some to believe it was AI-generated or fake.

Oishi Sarkar
First Published04:59 PM IST
Freshwater environments are home to pink dolphins, which are mostly found in the Amazon and Orinoco River basins.
Freshwater environments are home to pink dolphins, which are mostly found in the Amazon and Orinoco River basins. (X )

Recently, a series of image of a pink dolphin, supposedly found off the coast of North Carolina, have gained significant attention on social media, leaving viewers both amazed and puzzled. 

A series of images circulating on X (formerly Twitter) reportedly showed an endangered pink dolphin sighted on a beach in North Carolina, USA.

According to the social media post, the dolphin had washed out of its natural habitat and found abandoned on the shore. The images quickly went viral, stunning the internet. 

However, upon closer inspection, many social media users noticed the dolphin had an unusually plastic appearance. This detail sparked speculation, with many social media users questioning the authenticity of the images, wondering if they were AI-generated or fake. 

Upon closer inspection, users found that the dolphin's forehead bore the word “cola.” Up close, it looked more like a plastic toy than a genuine animal. 

Before long, the post garnered numerous comments. Many users expressed scepticisim about the images, suggesting they appeared AI-generated or fake. 

Some, though, praised that the picture was excellent and the creature was lovely. A X user commented, “Definitely not. It’s so beautiful.”

Another user wrote, “It’s not AI. They show up every now and then. The last one was a few years ago, near Louisiana. Albino dolphins are just rare.”

Meanwhile, another user commented, “Fake” while another user replied saying “It's an albino stupid."

One user also commented saying “Pink is the best colour” to the X post.

Finding a pink dolphin is incredibly uncommon. Specialists at the World Wildlife Fund identified this unique animal as the Amazon River dolphin. These freshwater mammals, also called boto or pink river dolphins, are primarily found in the Amazon and Orinoco River basins in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and a few other locations.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsPink Dolphin Mystery: AI or Real? Social media abuzz

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue