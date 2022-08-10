Piped gas supply to 75% of households in few years, says PM Modi

Piped gas supply to 75% of households in few years, says PM Modi2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- PM Narendra Modi said 75 per cent of households in India will get piped gas supply in a few years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that 75 per cent of households in the country will get piped gas supply in a few years. PM Modi announced it while inaugurating the Indian Oil 2G ethanol plant at Panipat refinery through video conferencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that 75 per cent of households in the country will get piped gas supply in a few years. PM Modi announced it while inaugurating the Indian Oil 2G ethanol plant at Panipat refinery through video conferencing.
Addressing the event via video conferencing on World Biofuel Day, the prime minister said stubble (agriculture waste) was a burden for the farmers and would now become a means of additional income for them with the help of 2G ethanol plant.
Addressing the event via video conferencing on World Biofuel Day, the prime minister said stubble (agriculture waste) was a burden for the farmers and would now become a means of additional income for them with the help of 2G ethanol plant.
Inaugurating the Indian Oil 2G ethanol plant, PM Narendra Modi said, “Facilities for transportation of cut-out stubble are being made, new bio-fuel plants are being set up, this will provide employment and give rise to new opportunities."
Inaugurating the Indian Oil 2G ethanol plant, PM Narendra Modi said, “Facilities for transportation of cut-out stubble are being made, new bio-fuel plants are being set up, this will provide employment and give rise to new opportunities."
“All villagers and farmers will be benefitted. This will also reduce the challenges of pollution in the country," PM Modi said.
“All villagers and farmers will be benefitted. This will also reduce the challenges of pollution in the country," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also said that biofuel is significant for protecting nature. “In our country that worships nature, biofuel is significant for protecting nature. Our farmers understand this better. Biofuel for us means green fuel that saves the environment," the prime minister said.
PM Modi also said that biofuel is significant for protecting nature. “In our country that worships nature, biofuel is significant for protecting nature. Our farmers understand this better. Biofuel for us means green fuel that saves the environment," the prime minister said.
"The bio-fuel plant of Panipat will be able to dispose of the stubble without burning. Mother Earth will be relieved of the pain she endured due to stubble burning. The stubble was a burden for the farmers, a cause of trouble, it would become a means of additional income for them," he said.
"The bio-fuel plant of Panipat will be able to dispose of the stubble without burning. Mother Earth will be relieved of the pain she endured due to stubble burning. The stubble was a burden for the farmers, a cause of trouble, it would become a means of additional income for them," he said.
The prime minister also said that India had reached 1.4 per cent ethanol blending by 2014. He said the ethanol blending increased to 10. 16 per cent in the past eight years.
The prime minister also said that India had reached 1.4 per cent ethanol blending by 2014. He said the ethanol blending increased to 10. 16 per cent in the past eight years.
PM Narendra Modi said the event was significant for farmers of Panipat, Haryana and the entire country. "The plant that has been set up in Panipat is a beginning. It will help reduce pollution in Delhi, NCR and Haryana," the prime minister said.
PM Narendra Modi said the event was significant for farmers of Panipat, Haryana and the entire country. "The plant that has been set up in Panipat is a beginning. It will help reduce pollution in Delhi, NCR and Haryana," the prime minister said.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)