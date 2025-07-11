A brandy brawl that raged through India's patent bodies over 20 years has finally come to a close, with the Delhi High Court deciding who can lawfully sell South America's premium Pisco spirit in the country.

Vineyards from Peru and Chile can market their grape-based brandy as Pisco in India, the court ruled on Monday, provided the labelling clearly mentions the country of origin.

Liquor industry executives and lawyers termed it a landmark decision, strengthening India’s Geographical Indications (GI) framework by ensuring authentic products are properly labelled and protected.

“This judgment reinforces the consumer protection mandate at the heart of the GI Act, ensuring that consumers receive clear and accurate information about a product's origin and characteristics," added Swati Sharma, partner & head–intellectual property at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

For lovers of Pisco, a niche premium liquor produced primarily in Peru's Ica Valley since the 16th Century, it means a wider choice of the drink, and clarity over where it came from. It is a clear, strong grape brandy with around 42% alcohol, distilled from fermented black Quebranta grapes.

The tussle

The dispute began in 2005, when the Embassy of Peru applied for GI protection in India for 'Pisco', seeking exclusive rights over the name for its grape-based brandy produced mainly in its Ica Valley. Chilean producers opposed, stating 'Pisco' has long been used in Chile to describe similar grape-based spirits made in its own designated regions, such as Coquimbo and Atacama. They even submitted evidence of Pisco production in Chile since 1733.

In 2009, India’s GI Registrar accepted Peru’s application, ordering it registered as 'Peruvian Pisco' to avoid consumer confusion. Peru challenged it, and in 2018, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) granted it sole rights over 'Pisco', shutting out Chilean producers.

Chilean associations moved the Delhi High Court, leading to the latest ruling that both countries can use the name with clear country labels. The court also ordered the GI Registrar to update Peru’s registration to ‘Peruvian Pisco’ and process Chile’s GI application accordingly.

Trademark risk

“This is one of the first Indian judgments recognizing that two countries can hold valid GI rights over the same product name if they come from distinct regions with unique characteristics. It shows Indian courts focus on market recognition and production linkage rather than nationalistic or historical claims," said Amit Kumar Panigrahi, a partner at Kochhar & Co.

Geographical Indications are defined under India’s GI Act and the WTO’s TRIPS agreement as indications that identify a product as originating from a specific region, with examples such as Darjeeling Tea, Basmati Rice, and Kanchipuram Silk.

While the high court settled the GI dispute, it could lead to trademark infringement risks if labels are incorrect, said Swati Sharma of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “Selling Chilean Pisco simply as ‘Pisco’ could infringe Peru’s GI, and vice versa. Importers and retailers must review all labels, menus, and listings carefully and manage separate SKUs to avoid mix-ups."

Focus on market

Though imports of Pisco remain minimal — just a few hundred cases annually, mainly in high-end bars, mixology events, and five-star hotels — it sits alongside other niche premium spirits like Grappa, Mezcal, and Armagnac in India. Brands occasionally imported include Barsol (Peru), Capel (Chile), La Diablada, and ABA Pisco.

In India, Pisco retails at ₹3,200–4,400 a bottle, placing it among premium spirits like Grappa and Mezcal, and just below Cognac and Armagnac.

“Allowing both Chilean and Peruvian origin Pisco may open up broader availability, improve education around the spirit, and eventually spur greater category growth," said Anant S Iyer, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies.

That’s when demand for premium spirits is driving the growth of India’s alcoholic beverage market, whichcrossed 408 million cases in 2024 and is projected to grow over 5% in 2025. Super-premium India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) grew 23% last year as companies and consumers continue to move up the value chain.

Paritosh Bhandari, advisor, Three Brothers Distillery (55North Whisky), however, said that for Pisco, price sensitivity, lack of category awareness, and competition from more familiar imports like tequila, mezcal, and rum will remain hurdles in the short term.

Such niche spirits are primarily seen in high-end cocktail bars or boutique retailers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru. For instance, Latoya, a Latin American restaurant in Delhi, told Mint that they serve Pancho Fierro, a Peruvian Pisco, using around five bottles a month, according to Aloke Biswas, area operations manager at Manifest Hospitality, which operates the restaurant.

"While guests don’t usually opt for Pisco as a straight pour, the Pisco Sour remains quite popular, with about 10–15 cocktails sold monthly."