The tussle

The dispute began in 2005, when the Embassy of Peru applied for GI protection in India for 'Pisco', seeking exclusive rights over the name for its grape-based brandy produced mainly in its Ica Valley. Chilean producers opposed, stating 'Pisco' has long been used in Chile to describe similar grape-based spirits made in its own designated regions, such as Coquimbo and Atacama. They even submitted evidence of Pisco production in Chile since 1733.