Goyal introduces Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 in Lok Sabha, proposes decriminalisation of 288 provisions across 16 Acts

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, expanding the government’s reform agenda for ease of doing business and ease of living. The Bill, approved earlier by the Cabinet, seeks to amend 355 provisions across 16 central Acts covering 10 ministries and departments, including proposals to decriminalize 288 provisions and rationalize penalties in another 67.

Advertisement

Also Read | New income tax bill would lead to more litigations: Dr Saumya of SRCC

Goyal also requested that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee, which will submit its report by the opening day of the next Parliament session. According to a commerce ministry statement, the Lok Sabha Speaker will choose the committee members, and the panel will submit its report by the first day of the next session.

“This is another step in the government’s commitment to reducing compliance burden and ensuring a more business-friendly environment,” a senior official said, noting that the legislation builds on the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, which decriminalized 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts.

The 2025 Bill extends this framework further by introducing measures such as advisories or warnings for first-time contraventions in 76 cases, replacing imprisonment clauses for minor, technical or procedural defaults with monetary penalties, and empowering designated officers to impose penalties through administrative mechanisms to reduce the judicial burden.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jan Vishwas 2.0: Centre set to table decriminalisation bill in Lok Sabha

The proposed law also introduces a provision for an automatic 10% increase in fines and penalties every three years to maintain deterrence without requiring fresh legislative amendments, as per the ministry statement.

In addition to business-related provisions, the Bill also covers consumer-facing aspects, with 67 amendments under the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994, and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, aimed at improving ease of living.

Among the 16 Acts covered, four—the Tea Act, 1953, Legal Metrology Act, 2009, Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940—had already been part of the 2023 exercise and are proposed for further decriminalization.

As per the statement, the new Bill reflects the policy thrust of “minimum government, maximum governance,” seeking to create a balance between regulatory oversight and business convenience.

Advertisement

Mintreported on 31 March that the government had been preparing to decriminalize more than 100 offences under various laws by the end of this year to improve investor confidence and unlock potential for faster economic growth.

Also Read | How the new IBC amendments could speed up resolutions and cut tribunal delays