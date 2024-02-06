News
Placement blues fade at IIMs as recruiters troop in
Summary
- According to the placement teams in IIMs at Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Udaipur, Indore and Shillong, companies from FMCG, consulting and banking sectors have offered compensation and joining bonuses almost on par with last year
Top business schools have put placement jitters behind with their graduating batches scooped up by recruiters, in a year startups and fintechs have gone missing, and the number of offers per recruiter has fallen.
