Plan for new accounting rules on software costs moves forward
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Jun 2024, 01:31 PM IST
SummaryThe Financial Accounting Standards Board’s scaled-back proposal would take more software off the balance sheet for companies that internally use it.
U.S. companies may need to report cash amounts tied to their software expenditures, more of which would be moved off corporate balance sheets under a forthcoming proposal to update decades-old accounting rules.
