Plan for new accounting rules on software costs moves forward

If companies are unsure if they will complete the project, they would have to review any significant development uncertainties such as an unproven or unique software feature and hold off on capitalizing the related costs until those issues are resolved. When there are uncertainties, the development costs would be expensed on the income statement similar to research and development and not capitalized, resulting in less cost on the balance sheet. While this concept is already part of U.S. accounting rules, the proposal would specify that when uncertainties exist, the costs shouldn’t be reported as an asset.