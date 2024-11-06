Plane crashes in Vietnam: Two pilots missing after Yak-130 aircraft crashes in Binh Dinh

  • A Yak-130 light combat training aircraft crashed in Binh Dinh, Vietnam, on Wednesday morning, leaving two air force pilots missing, as reported by the defence ministry.

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 03:25 PM IST
This image taken from video by KNXV-TV/ABC 15 Arizona shows smoke rising from a deadly plane crash (Image: AP)
This image taken from video by KNXV-TV/ABC 15 Arizona shows smoke rising from a deadly plane crash (Image: AP)

Two Vietnamese air force pilots are missing after parachuting from a Russian-made Yak-130 light combat training aircraft that crashed on Wednesday morning in the central province of Binh Dinh, Vietnam's defence ministry said in a statement.

The accident happened when the pilots were trying to land in difficult weather conditions, the ministry said."The landing gear could not be released and emergency measures taken by the pilots were not successful," the ministry said, adding the pilots were able to parachute from the plane.The air force is coordinating search-and-rescue activities on both air and on the ground, it said.

Last year, a pilot was killed during training while trying to land a Russian-made Su-22 jet at a local airport.

Vietnam relies heavily on Russia for its military products, and it is seeking to diversify its equipment and arms suppliers.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsPlane crashes in Vietnam: Two pilots missing after Yak-130 aircraft crashes in Binh Dinh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:28 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    2.05 (0.43%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.70
    03:28 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.92%)

    Infosys share price

    1,823.25
    03:28 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    69.45 (3.96%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,644.75
    03:28 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    69.35 (1.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.10
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.1 (4.3%)

    EPL share price

    269.40
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    7.4 (2.82%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    379.45
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.05 (2.72%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.80
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.62%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.45 (-8.3%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    404.05
    03:16 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -13.2 (-3.16%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,186.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -309.5 (-2.95%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    655.05
    03:16 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.6 (-2.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,676.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1280 (8.89%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,276.25
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    244.35 (8.06%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.