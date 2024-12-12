Texas Plane Crash: A plane crash that recently occurred on a South Texas highway is making headlines. In a dramatic turn of events, a small twin-engine propeller plane made an emergency landing on the highway.

The plane was reportedly flying low and crashed around 3:00 PM on State Highway Loop 463 in Victoria, Texas. It collided with multiple vehicles as it descended on the road and wounded four individuals. Three of them sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the fourth person was rushed to a separate facility for further medical attention.

The collision caused the aircraft to split into two, but the cause of the crash remains unknown, which is being probed. Expecting the situation to be severe, Deputy Police Chief Eline Moya of the Victoria Police Department said "We are glad that it wasn't worse than what it is. This is not something we see every day," as she expressed relief that the matter was under control.

She added, “But we are glad that people seem to be OK, and they are getting checked out.” Disturbing viral footage of the incident is doing the rounds, which has amassed over 68 thousand views and numerous comments.

The video clip shows moments before the aircraft's touchdown on the highway. Instead of landing on an airstrip, its descent takes place on the road, culminating into subsequent crash, scattering debris across the busy roadway.

The plane reportedly crashed into three cars after which emergency responders arrived at the site to assist the injured and clear the wreckage. Authorities also diverted access through the route. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will proceed with further investigation in the case.