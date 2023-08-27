‘Plane will fall..’ Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's old video sparks theories on his fate3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, reportedly died in a plane crash, sparking conspiracy theories.
The Wagner mercenary group chief has reportedly died in a plane crash as Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on the plane that crashed on a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg. A BBC report cites the executive jet showed that no signs of trouble until a sudden drop in its final 30 seconds of received altitude. His sudden death in a plane crash has also sparked conspiracy theories and suggestion that Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin were behind this ‘accident’.