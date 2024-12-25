Amid the rising number of air travel passengers, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revised regulations concerning the new hand baggage policy. Passengers are now permitted to carry only one piece of hand baggage inside the aircraft, reported News18 citing revised guidelines.

The revised guidelines restrict bags carried inside the flight and provide exemptions for passengers who book their tickets before May 2, 2024. Here are all the details about the revised guidelines related to hand luggage on flights.

New guidelines on handbag luggage -As per the revised guidelines on baggage policy, passengers are allowed to carry only one piece of hand bage inside the aircraft. The guideline is the same for passengers travelling on international as well as domestic flights.

-It is compulsory for all the passengers to check-in any additional baggage before onboarding the plane.

-Maximum weight of handbag allowed for passengers travelling in economy or premium economy class is 7 kg.

-The capping on handbag weight is 10 kg for those travelling in business class, as specified by Air India.

-Apart from baggage weight and quantity, the guideline also covers baggage volume. As per the guidelines, baggage dimensions should remain below 55 cm (21.6 inches) in height, 40 cm (15.7 inches) in length, and 20 cm (7.8 inches) in width.

Who is exempted from revised baggage dimensions? The revised guidelines for mandatory dimensions of handbag is not applicable on passengers who have booked their ticket before May 4, 2024. Passengers travelling on tickets booked before the said date are also exempted from the maximum hand baggage weight or size limitations.

These passengers are eligible for an exemption: 8 kg for economy passengers, 10 kg for premium economy passengers, and 12 kg for first or business class.

The number of airline passengers has increased significantly over the past few months. Indian airlines carried 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes in November, nearly 12 per cent more compared to the year-ago period, amid rising air traffic demand.