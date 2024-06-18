Alka Yagnik reveals struggle with rare hearing loss, says ‘as I attempt to come to terms with it…’

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik revealed via Instagram that she has a rare hearing problem. She received an outpouring of support from her friends and fans.

Oishi Sarkar
First Published06:20 PM IST
Playback singer Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with a rare sensory hearing loss
Playback singer Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with a rare sensory hearing loss

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, disclosed to her fans on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. Taking to Instagram, she explained that this condition was the reason behind her recent absence. Urging her followers for their prayers, she confessed to being taken aback by this "sudden major setback" and expressed her ongoing struggle to process it.

Alka posted a picture of herself on Instagram, asking for everyone's support and understanding.

In the Instagram post, Alka Yagnik said, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.”

Alka Yagnik disclosed the diagnosis, saying, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers.”

Reacting to her post, the singer's friends flooded the comment section with love and support, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Singer Sonu Nigam commented, "I knew something was not right. I'll see you when I get back. God speed your recovery." 

Yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon commented, “So much love for you and so many duas and blessings. You will receive all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful, healthy self soon. Love you.”

Akriti Kakar wrote, “You are our tigress and our Rani. The only way forward is your recovery which will happen sooner than we can imagine. We love you endlessly and are praying and cheering for you, Alka Ji.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsAlka Yagnik reveals struggle with rare hearing loss, says ‘as I attempt to come to terms with it…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

318.25
10:23 AM | 18 JUN 2024
8.7 (2.81%)

Indus Towers

343.90
10:18 AM | 18 JUN 2024
3.1 (0.91%)

Tata Steel

181.15
10:14 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.04%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

160.85
10:29 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-3.15 (-1.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

M M T C

83.80
10:23 AM | 18 JUN 2024
7.5 (9.83%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,327.30
10:27 AM | 18 JUN 2024
205.55 (9.69%)

Ramkrishna Forgings

816.00
09:59 AM | 18 JUN 2024
71.1 (9.54%)

Metro Brands

1,254.35
09:59 AM | 18 JUN 2024
104 (9.04%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,519.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00646.00
    Delhi
    73,519.00-144.00
    Kolkata
    73,375.00359.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue