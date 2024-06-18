Alka Yagnik reveals struggle with rare hearing loss, says ‘as I attempt to come to terms with it…’

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, disclosed to her fans on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. Taking to Instagram, she explained that this condition was the reason behind her recent absence. Urging her followers for their prayers, she confessed to being taken aback by this "sudden major setback" and expressed her ongoing struggle to process it.

Alka posted a picture of herself on Instagram, asking for everyone's support and understanding.

In the Instagram post, Alka Yagnik said, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.”

Alka Yagnik disclosed the diagnosis, saying, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers.”

Reacting to her post, the singer's friends flooded the comment section with love and support, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Singer Sonu Nigam commented, "I knew something was not right. I'll see you when I get back. God speed your recovery."

Yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon commented, “So much love for you and so many duas and blessings. You will receive all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful, healthy self soon. Love you.”