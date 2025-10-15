PlayStation Network outage: PSN users receive ‘service busy’ message, ‘problems’ detected

PlayStation Network outage: Several PSN users in the United States received ‘service busy’ message on Tuesday, October 14, afternoon. ‘Problems’ were detected with logging in and in carrying out PNS-related social media activities.

“User reports indicate problems at Playstation Network,” realtime reporter of outage issues Downdetector stated. Over 11 thousand PSN users raised an outage issue with Sony's flagship gaming platform on Downdetector. While 78 percent users reported issues with Server Connection, 16 percent blamed PNS-related social media issues. The remaining 6 percent pointed to trouble in logging in.

At the time this report was written, over 11,149 people had reported an outage with PlayStation Network on DownDetector. At 9:17 AM IST, 383 users reported server issues which indicates that the problem seems to have subsided.

78% of PlayStation Network users complained about server issues.

All eyes on PlayStation 6's close competitor Marking the beginning of a new console generation, PlayStation 6 release date is most probably locked-in for a 2027 launch while Xbox leakers reckon Microsoft’s next console also planned for the same year. Recent leaks of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox console-codenamed ‘Project Magnus’ has aroused interest of gamers worldwide. Promising to outpace Sony’s PlayStation 6, Project Magnus-could arrive with a higher price tag.

As per multiple industry insider reports, Project Magnus will feature next-level hardware, including a more powerful GPU, faster SSD storage and expanded memory. It is expected that Project Magnus will boast substantial performance edge over the PS6 due to the incorporation of ray tracing support, AI-enhanced graphics and next-generation game streaming capabilities through Xbox Cloud Gaming.