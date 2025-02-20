Nearly 300 people, including Indians, are being held in a hotel in Panama as they wait to be sent back to their home countries after being deported by the US as part of a Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, as reported by Associated Press report. According to the report, the migrants being held are reportedly from 10 Asian countries, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, among others.

Reports have also stated that they are under police guard and barred from leaving the hotel as the Panamanian government is waiting for international officials to organise their return to their home countries. Some migrants also held up notes from their windows reading things like “please help us” and “We are not safe in our country,” AP reported.

Members of Panama's National Aeronaval Service police (SENAN) stand outside the hotel where migrants from Asia and the Middle East are housed after being deported to Panama as part of an agreement between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and the Central American nation, in Panama City, Panama February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

The deportees, primarily from Asian countries, are in a sort of limbo in Panama after the Central American nation agreed to serve as a transit point for migrants who are hard for the Trump administration to deport directly to their countries.

Around 40 percent of the deportees have said they would not voluntarily return to their countries of origin, raising questions about how long they would be detained in the hotel, as reported by AP. The situation has fueled sharp criticism of the Panamanian government, despite its claims, disputed by evidence, that the migrants are not detained.

Security Minister Frank Abrego said on Tuesday that 171 of the migrants have agreed to return to their countries of origin, although he did not provide a specific timeline. "Today I can tell you that 171 of the (migrants) have accepted to return voluntarily," said Abrego, adding that the others will leave gradually when the U.N. provides them with their return transportation.

In the interim, those migrants will likely be transferred to a shelter near the Darien Gap jungle in southern Panama that connects Central America with South America.

Illegal immigrants from US sent to India At least three US aircraft with illegal Indian immigrants have landed in India after Donald Trump took over as the US president. According to PTI, three US aircraft, with Indian deportees from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and some other states, arrived in Amritsar on February 5, February 15 and February 16.