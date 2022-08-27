Textile firm AK Spintex submitted in its exchange filing on the BSE on 25 August that it was ‘pleased’ to announce the death of its promoter, which was corrected two days later.
A Rajasthan-based company was trolled on social media after it declared in its exchange filing that it was "pleased" to announce the death of its promoter. In the corporate filing, the textile company -- AK Spintex -- said that “we are pleased to inform that promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra….is no more in this world".
The exchange filing read: “Dear Sir, We are pleased to inform that Promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76%) is no more in this world You are requested to please take on record the above said information of the company for your reference and further needful."
The notice was signed by Ashish Bagrecha, the secretary and compliance officer of AK Spintex. The exchange filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was made on 25 August.
In an updated filing two days later on 27 August, the company admitted that the earlier version has 'grammatical mistakes'. By then, many had taken a screenshot of AK Spintex’s submission to the BSE and shared them on social media.
“Respected Sir, We regret to inform you the sad demise of Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra (Promoter of Company Holding) 4,41,000 (8.71%) equity shares) Further, the intimation dated 25.08.2022 sent with grammatical mistakes," AK Spintex said.
“Hence, this letter supercedes in all respect of the earlier letter dated 25.08.2022 which was sent with grammatical mistakes. You are requested to please take on record the above said information of the company for your reference and further needful," it added.
The old exchange filing which mentioned "pleased" is still reflecting on the BSE.
Taking a swipe at the old exchange filing, a Twitter user on its post wrote: “Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone.look at AK Spintex folks😔 Vakil Saheb @RURALINDIAA, see how company secretaries using old template/wrong template changes the meaning..Can something be done to correct the issue."
Another said, “I would suggest a bit of subtle launguage to hide their intentions."
“What a company, positive vibes only ! Wonder secretary is still alive," one said.
