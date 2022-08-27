A Rajasthan-based company was trolled on social media after it declared in its exchange filing that it was "pleased" to announce the death of its promoter. In the corporate filing, the textile company -- AK Spintex -- said that “we are pleased to inform that promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra….is no more in this world".

